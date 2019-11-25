LAURINBURG — Margaret Ann "Pinny" Geffert, 93, of Scotia Village, Laurinburg, NC, died peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born November 14, 1926, in Flossmoor, Illinois.

She resided on Argyle Avenue, surrounded by golf courses. Perhaps this was a sign of things to come in her future which would be related to Scottish heritage. She was the daughter of Carl Augustus and Edna Crowder Pinyerd.

She received a B.S. in Medical Technology from Indiana University and followed that career track in clinics, hospitals, and research labs for over 15 years. "Pinny" married Carl W. Geffert, a Professor of German Language, and followed him to academic posts in California, Virginia, Iowa, and German prior to his joining the faculty at St. Andrews Presbyterian College in 1963. At St. Andrews, she first worked as an assistant with the college's Rehabilitation Program for disabled students. Following this, she took a post as a reference assistant at DeTamble Library. During this time, she assisted numerous researchers in their quests for information regarding the history of the college and its predecessors as well as the history and lore associated with Flora MacDonald.

She was custodian of the College Archives that included the Scottish and Rare Book Collection now housed within the Scottish Heritage Center. Her interests in the Scottish heritage of this region and St. Andrews Presbyterian College, in particular, grew during her last 20 years of employment at St. Andrews. She was instrumental in the creation of the first Scottish Heritage Center, was a member of the steering committee for the "Our Scottish Heritage Symposium" that was founded in 1989, and was also a founder of the Laurinburg-Oban Sister City Committee.

She faithfully attended and supported The Lutheran Church of the Living Word. Her latest "project" was to encourage and work toward putting stained glass windows in the church. She put a lot of effort into the project and was so pleased with the results.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Geffert, and her brother, Carl Augustus Pinyerd, Jr., and a nephew Carl Augustus Pinyerd, III. Surviving to cherish her memory are nephews Mark Pinyerd (Karla) of Huntsville, Al., John Pinyerd of Atlanta, Ga., Garry Geffert (Hannah) of Martinsburg, West Va., Kerry Geffert (Karen) of Huntington, CT, Terry Geffert (Peg) of Brunswick, OH, nieces Emily Jane Ward of Hoover, AL, Barbara Lefman of Independence, MO, Margo Geffert of Misinee, WI, and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Shearing of New York City, NY.

Her memory will also be cherished by many friends who will greatly miss her quick wit and her upbeat attitude.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Living Word, officiated by Rev. Linda Nelson. Burial followed the service at Hillside Memorial Park.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium served the family.