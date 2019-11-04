LAURINBURG — Margaret Haire Brown, age 92 of Laurinburg passed away November 4, 2019.

Margaret was born February 6, 1927 in Hoke County, a loving daughter of the late John B. Haire and Sarah McVicker Haire. She worked many years as a teachers' assistant and served as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg. She enjoyed singing, reading, cooking and watching Jeopardy. Margaret was an avid UNC Tar Heels fan and especially loved watching Carolina basketball. Margaret was a fantastic grandmother who was always an encouragement to each of her grandchildren. To her family she will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Brown; brothers, Hal Haire, John Thomas Haire and sisters, Margie Smith and Sadie Frye.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Jim Blue (Rebecca) of Laurinburg, Rick Brown of Clemmons; her daughter, Lynne Averitt (Ronnie) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Allison Averitt, Lauren Averitt, Jimmy Blue (Blaire), Alex Brown, Alyssa Brown; great granddaughter, Lyda Blue and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Terry Hunt. The family will receive friends prior to the service from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.