FAYETTEVILLE — Margaret Lee Johnson was born November 1, 1931 in Laurel Hill North Carolina to John and Ethel Lee. She died at the age of 88 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Margaret graduated from Laurinburg High in 1951 and later from Lafayette College, Junior College of Business with an Associate Degree in 1976. She owned and operated Ashton Florist for 2 years in the mid 1970's while raising four boys.

Margaret was a substitute teacher in the Fayetteville School System for over forty years. She loved volunteering at the Fayetteville Little Theatre, the Red Cross at Highsmith-Rainey and Womack Army Hospitals. She loved to travel with her friends and once traveled to Hawaii. She loved going to her High School reunions each year and being with her classmates. Margaret was a long-time member of McPherson Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville.

Margaret was loved by all and is greatly missed. She is survived by her sons Gary, Richard (Bonnie), Mike (Donna), David (Roberta), nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Archie Johnson, brothers Earl, Junior and Walter and parents John and Ethel Lee.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

