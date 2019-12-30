LAURINBURG — Margaret Mary Fitzpatrick Morrow, age 65 of Laurinburg passed away at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Margaret was born January 10, 1954 in Darby, Pennsylvania, a loving daughter of the late Edward and Mary Dunn Fitzpatrick. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of five children. She retired after many years of service from Scotland Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Registration. Before her illness, Margaret served as a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church. A lady full of wit, she loved making others laugh.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Fitzpatrick.

Margie is survived by her husband, Paul Harry Morrow of their home in Laurinburg; children, son, Christopher Morrow (LaDonna) of Decatur, TN and daughters, Kathleen M. Inman (Lt. Col. Jordan Inman) of Germany; Mary Rita Snead (Tal) of West End, Jacqueline Rodriguez (Roberto) of Aberdeen; Victoria Morrow of Nashville, TN; a brother, Edward J. Fitzpatrick, Jr., (Shari) of Chandler, AZ; sisters, Mary Anne Fitzpatrick (Roman Kyweluk) of Columbia, SC; Sister Kathleen Fitzpatrick, IHM of Willow Grove, PA,; Rose Anne Fitzpatrick of Lumberton; Eileen Ftizpatrick of New Jersey, sister-in-law Graceanne Fitzpatrick of Philadelphia, Pa along with her adoring grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass Service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church. A private interment will be at a later time.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.