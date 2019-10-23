MAXTON —Margaret McArthur Miller, 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Wayne Wike. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Maxton.

Born November 4, 1929 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Wade and Jeddie McDonald McArthur. She retired from F.W. Woolworth in Charlotte, N.C. and was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star in De Leon, TX.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Sharpe Womack (Robert Wayne) of Denver, N.C., and her son, Edward E. Sharpe (Sandy) of Debary, FL; grandchildren, Lisa Jay (Andy), Paul M. Foust, Cautrice Hooker, Michelle Gabrielson, Edward E. Fallaw (Sherri), and Tanya Monk (Will); and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, O.C. Miller.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium.

Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com