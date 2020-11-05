LAURINBURG — Margaret Quadlin died peacefully on November 3, 2020.

She was born Margaret Eleanor Siddall on July 14, 1929 to Walter and Eliza Siddall in Sowerby Bridge, Yorkshire, England. She had two older sisters, Enid and Kathleen. Her childhood was a typical happy English one, spent in the same house, attending school in the same town. Margaret began her high school years just when World War II broke out and experienced the same sorrows and shortages as everyone else there at that time. She and her sisters attended the nearby church of St George's, Sowerby throughout their childhoods, it was a rock on which they depended until each moved away. All three sisters were married at St George's.

After high school Margaret attended St Gabriel's College, London, where she began her teacher's training. It was there that Margaret made lifelong friendships, in particular with Marie, her roommate, and Dorothy, Joan, Ruth, and Phyl. They formed a tight knit bond and held a 60th reunion in England in 2009.

In 1957 Margaret met Alan Quadlin while he was serving in the US Air Force in England. Their marriage in 1958 has lasted ever since. Some of their friends even refer to them as "you two lovebirds". Their marriage was blessed by two daughters, Gillian and Heather, who remain close.

Margaret kept up her teaching career in England in Yorkshire and Cheltenham. The Quadlin family moved to Laurinburg, North Carolina in 1976, where Margaret worked for a short time at WLNC radio station as news director. At St. Andrews College in 1979, she began a small kindergarten, which closed upon her retirement in 1994. She is fondly remembered by loyal pupils, parents, and staff.

Margaret and Alan loved to travel, and spent many happy holidays journeying with their girls when they were young, and as a couple after the girls grew up. Margaret loved nature and the outdoors. Retirement was a happy slowing down, marked by Margaret and Alan's 50th anniversary in 2008, and 60th in 2018. She certainly regarded hers as a happy life, keeping in touch with family and friends, and spending it with her soul mate, her beloved Alan.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alan, daughters Gillian Hough and husband Dave, Heather Quadlin and husband Steve Radford, and granddaughter Elizabeth Webb.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Please consider making a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to honor Margaret's memory.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

