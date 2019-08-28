LAURINBURG — Marjorie Fairly Coughenour, 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Scotia Village, officiated by Rev. Rob Martin. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be private.

Born May 4, 1923 in Lenoir County, she was a daughter of the late Fredrick Frazier and Florence Wolff DuRant. She worked in the business office and outpatient services at Scotland Memorial Hospital as well as in retail at Barron Mills Clothing Store.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Salter (Mike) of High Point; son, Mac Fairly (Kathy) of High Point; brother, Bill DuRant of Laurinburg; and nine grandchildren, Kimberly Ballou, Heather Coble, Amy Arehart, Beth Gantt, Candace Gatewood, Whitney Bayer, Rachel Brody, Elyse Stevenson, and Tyler Fairly. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Milton Fairly Jr. and Charlie Coughenour; her daughters, Jeanne Coble and Nancy Fairly; brother, Fredrick Frazier DuRant, Jr.; and her sister, Ethel Marie LeVay.

Memorials may be made to Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St., Laurinburg, NC 28352.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

