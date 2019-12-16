LAURINBURG — Marshall Erwin Milligan, age 68 of Laurinburg passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Born on March 15, 1951, Marshall was a son of the late Charlie Marshall Milligan and Ethel Pittock Milligan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who always put others before himself. He retired after 27 years of service in maintenance with the Scotland County School System. Marshall was a faithful member for over 25 years at Faith Presbyterian Church where he served as a former Deacon. One of his favorite pastimes was working on cars, watching and attending car shows, and collecting baseball card and cereal box memorabilia. His greatest joy was sharing time with family, especially with his granddaughters.

Marshall leaves his wife of 44 years, Deborah "Debbie" Hasty Milligan of the home; his son, Matthew Marshall Milligan and wife, Michelle of Aberdeen, and granddaughters, Maggie Rose Milligan and Mary Violet Milligan. He is also survived by sisters, Blanchie Carolyn Brown and Linda M. Horne both of Laurinburg; his brother, Gordon H.

Milligan and wife Patricia of Myrtle Beach, SC, along with his loving nieces, nephews and a host family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Faith Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private interment will be at a later time.

To help others, the family requests for memorial donations to be given in Marshall's memory to the or to Faith Presbyterian Church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.