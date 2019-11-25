LAURINBURG — Martez Lewis Ellerbe, 17 of Laurinburg, NC died November 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 3:00pm at The Highlands in Laurinburg, NC. The burial will follow at Stewartsville cemetery in Laurinburg, NC.

He is survived by his parents Marvin Ellerbe and Janice McLean both of Laurinburg, NC. One sister Martella Ellerbe of Laurinburg, NC; Three brothers, Juwan and Camelle Williams both of Maxton, NC and Marvin Ellerbe Jr. of Laurinburg, NC.

Lawrence Jackson funeral home in Laurinburg, NC is in charge of these arrangements.