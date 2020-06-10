Martha Beatrice Knight
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BENNETTSVILLE, SC — Martha Beatrice Knight, age 94 of Bennettsville, South Carolina passed away, June 9, 2020.

Martha was born in Scotland County, daughter of the late Love Knight and Lilly Green Knight. She retired after working 30 years with Burlington Industries and Rockingham Mills. She was a member of Prevatte's Chapel, enjoyed cooking, gardening and had a passion for beautiful flowers. To all who knew her, she will be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Larry Knight; brothers, Gilbert Knight, James Knight, Ed Knight, Robert Knight, Thurmond Knight, Ralph Knight; sister, Hazel Barfield and grandson, Christopher Odom.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Weldon Brigman (Molly) of Bennettsville, SC; daughters, Kathleen Helms, Norma Jean English (Wes), all of Hamlet, NC; Kay Odom (Steve) of Chesterfield, SC; Maggie English (Carl) of Bennettsville, SC; Barbara Alford of Laurinburg, NC; Elaine Honeycutt of Bennettsville, SC; Debbie Knight of Gibson, NC; brother, Lester "Buddy" Brigman of Anderson, SC; sisters, Eveline Stubbs (John), Pearl Emmanuel (Alton), Lorraine English, all of Bennettsville, SC; twenty-one grandchildren, fourty great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, a host of many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services for family will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Richard Boles

Funeral Service Chapel, with burial following in the family cemetery. A time of viewing will be prior to the service on Friday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 mandate, to ensure public safety attendances for services will be limited.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved