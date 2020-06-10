BENNETTSVILLE, SC — Martha Beatrice Knight, age 94 of Bennettsville, South Carolina passed away, June 9, 2020.

Martha was born in Scotland County, daughter of the late Love Knight and Lilly Green Knight. She retired after working 30 years with Burlington Industries and Rockingham Mills. She was a member of Prevatte's Chapel, enjoyed cooking, gardening and had a passion for beautiful flowers. To all who knew her, she will be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Larry Knight; brothers, Gilbert Knight, James Knight, Ed Knight, Robert Knight, Thurmond Knight, Ralph Knight; sister, Hazel Barfield and grandson, Christopher Odom.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Weldon Brigman (Molly) of Bennettsville, SC; daughters, Kathleen Helms, Norma Jean English (Wes), all of Hamlet, NC; Kay Odom (Steve) of Chesterfield, SC; Maggie English (Carl) of Bennettsville, SC; Barbara Alford of Laurinburg, NC; Elaine Honeycutt of Bennettsville, SC; Debbie Knight of Gibson, NC; brother, Lester "Buddy" Brigman of Anderson, SC; sisters, Eveline Stubbs (John), Pearl Emmanuel (Alton), Lorraine English, all of Bennettsville, SC; twenty-one grandchildren, fourty great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, a host of many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services for family will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Richard Boles

Funeral Service Chapel, with burial following in the family cemetery. A time of viewing will be prior to the service on Friday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 mandate, to ensure public safety attendances for services will be limited.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.