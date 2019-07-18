ROCKINGHAM — Martha Celeste Haywood Crump, 89, surrounded by her loving family, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

Martha was born December 12, 1929 in Richmond County, one of 7 children of James Ellis and Clara Dukes Haywood. She was a 1948 graduate of Rockingham High School, where she was editor of her high school yearbook. She furthered her education at Pembroke State College, Class of 1969 and received her Masters in History from North Carolina State University. She retired as a teacher from the Richmond County School System and was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Haywood, Elsie Kelly, Carlyle Haywood, Edna Haywood, Martin Haywood and James Ellis Haywood, Jr.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Cassandra Crump, George Crump, III, and Judson Crump (Kim); her grandchildren, Claire and Sarah Crump and many nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends from 5 to7 pm Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham. A service to celebrate her life will be at 11:00 am in the Colonial Chapel. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Haywood Cemetery.

Contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Rd, Rockingham, NC 28379.

