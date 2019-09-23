LAURINBURG — Martha "Marti" Celia Morgan Underwood, age 67 of Laurinburg, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Marti was born July 16, 1952 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Milton Morgan and Thelma Frances Smith Morgan. She was the loving wife to the late William Underwood. She retired after many years from West Point Stevens where she worked as a designer in the planning department and enjoyed working with each of her coworkers. She had a special love for music, playing the piano and was a gifted creative writer. She loved children and worked as a tutor for Jeanette Herlocker at the HELP Line. She also had a special passion for animals. Marti most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will truly be missed by each of them.

She is survived by her brothers, James M. Morgan of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas W. Morgan of Los Angeles, CA, and Chris Morgan of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, along with her loving family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Scotland County Humane Society, 1401 West Boulevard, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to The .

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Mercer.