LAURINBURG — Martha McMillan Wittmann, age 87 of Laurinburg, formerly of Red Springs, passed away to her Heavenly home, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be at Noon, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 until 11:30 a.m. at the church. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.