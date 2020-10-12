1/
Martha Sandra Chavis Norton
LAURINBURG — Martha Sandra Chavis Norton, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.

A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Randy Locklear and Rev. Gary Wilson. Due to Covid-19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born August 17, 1941 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Dan and Avie Jane Sanderson Chavis. She worked many years and retired from Abbott Laboratories. She loved her grandchildren and loved serving the Lord.

She is survived by her granddaughter of the home, Susan Renee Tullock (D.J.); grandsons, Adrian Faulk (Tamara Galligan) of Laurinburg, James Christopher Goodwin (Sharon) of Newport, NC, and Henry Goodwin of VA; great grandchildren, Riley Faulk, Makenna Tullock, Wyatt Goodwin and Preston Goodwin; her daughter, Cherrill Goodwin (Chris) of Newport, NC; her brother, Landon P. Chavis of Laurinburg; and a special friend, Lorie Hilburn of Laurinburg. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Kay Norton Faulk, and her grandson, William Bradshaw Faulk IV.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium
305 East Church Street
Laurinburg, NC 28353
(910) 276-2200
