LAURINBURG — Mrs. Mary A. Clinton, 82, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2020.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. JaVan Saxon. Following the mass, there will be a graveside burial at Hillside Memorial Park, open to all who wish to pay respects to Mary and her family. Due to Covid-19 and regulation set forth by CDC and Diocese of Raleigh, attendance at St. Mary will be limited to approximately 60 members. All must wear a mask, have temperature checked and respect social distancing guidelines administered by the ushers.

Born January 31, 1938 in Syracuse, New York, she was an adopted daughter of the late James P. and Margaret Moran Quinn. Raised in upstate New York, she graduated from Owego Free Academy and attended Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked for IBM in Owego and in Norfolk, Virginia when her dad became Branch Manager for Prudential Insurance Co. There she met and married John Clinton, a naval officer and spent 25 years as a Navy wife. She raised three children, Bill, Jim and Cathy. In the Washington, D.C. area, she was a corporate training specialist and later the front office receptionist at James Madison High School. After retiring, she and John moved to Scotia Village in Laurinburg in the year 2009. Mary was active in the Social Activities Committee, the Building and Grounds Committee, and tended the Scotia Rose Garden, her favorite activity. She was a member of the Saint Mary Catholic Church and sang in the choir

there. Mary enjoyed world traveling, needlework, cooking and gardening.

Mary is survived by her husband John of the home; her sons, Bill Clinton and wife, Melissa Bola Clinton, Jim Clinton and wife, Sara Clinton; her daughter, Catherine Clinton Suttoni and husband, Peter Suttoni; and six grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Scotia Village Foundation, 2200 Elm Ave., Laurinburg, N.C. 28352.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

