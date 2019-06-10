CONCORD — Mrs. Mary Anna Dunbar Cline, 90, of Concord, N.C. passed away June 8, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born June 18, 1928, in Laurinburg, N.C. and the daughter of the late Wade Stafford Dunbar and Mary Phillips Dunbar.

Mrs. Cline was preceded in death by her husband Harold William Cline, Sr., her brother Wade Stafford Dunbar Jr., and her sister Roberta Phillips Dunbar.

She is survived by her three children Anne Dunbar Cline of Wrightsville Beach, Harold "Hal" William Cline, Jr. of Concord, and Ray William Cline of Greensboro.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Wade Stafford Dunbar III (Beth), Lea Dunbar Garcia (Joe), Fran Dunbar Curry (Jim), Robbie Dunbar Rivardo (Danny), Carolina Dunbar Lugo-Vina (Edwardo) James Foster Ammons III, Joyce Ammons Krimminger, (Gerald) and Janet Ammons Barker (Mike).

The burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. There will be receiving and a reception at the family home following the service and internment.

Wilkinson Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Cline family.