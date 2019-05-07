LAURINBURG — Mary Edna Millikin McInnis, 76, of Laurinburg, North Carolina passed away on May 6, 2019.

She was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, the oldest daughter of Walter Bliss and Gladys Covington Millikin. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, LaVerne 'Mac' McInnis, Jr; her son, Thomas Andrew 'Andy' McInnis; daughter, Jennifer McInnis Wiggins (Allen) of Chapel Hill; and sister, Linda Booker of Pawleys Island, SC. She was the proud grandmother of Augustus Carrigan Wiggins and Harper Millikin Wiggins.

Mary graduated from Hamlet High School and Mercy School of Nursing Radiologic Technologists program. She worked for many years at Scotland Memorial Hospital, Laurinburg Surgical Clinic and Scotland Orthopedics. She was skilled at her profession, but her true passion was her home and family. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, sewing, visiting with her neighbors, walking with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Maxton on Thursday, May 9 th at 3:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Elizabeth Forester. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary's caregivers for the loving assistance they provided in the home as well as the staff of Scotland Regional Hospice and Morrison Manor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or First Presbyterian Church, Maxton, PO Box 5, Maxton, NC 28364. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

