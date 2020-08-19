RUTHERFORD, Co — Mary Elizabeth Killian Ritch was the daughter of the late John Fulton Killian and Emma Leigh Koone Killian born September 2, 1936 in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

A devoted wife and loving mother, she enjoyed working alongside her husband Gene in the Western Auto Associates Store. Her distinguished career in education included teaching in both the Mecklenburg and Scotland County School Systems retiring after twenty plus years of service. She served as a member of the First United Methodist Church and

Laurinburg Pilot Club. She and Gene enjoyed growing their award-winning rose gardens as well as their many travels with the grandchildren. Mary loved reading, shopping, cooking and sharing time with her family. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she departed this life at the age of 83 on Friday, August 14, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, John Ritch. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Eugene "Gene" Kinsey Ritch, Sr. of the home; her son, Eugene Kinsey "Ken" Ritch, Jr., and wife Karen of Laurinburg; daughter, Carolyn Ritch Kingman and husband, David Kingman of Wilmington; brother, Charles E. Killian and wife, Sharon of Asheville, along with her seven adoring grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family requests donations to be given in Mary's memory to the Laurinburg Pilot Club, First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg, or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

Services were held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park.

