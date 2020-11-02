1/1
Mary Elizabeth Trollinger "Lib" Boyles
MOUNT AIRY — Mrs. Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Trollinger Boyles, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday night, October 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Boyles was born June 4, 1928, in Scotland County, to the late Clyde Alexander and Jean Lindsay Trollinger of Laurinburg. Lib was married to Wayne Ronald Boyles, Jr. for 63 years until he passed away on September 6, 2014. She graduated from Laurinburg High School and received her degree in business education from Woman's College of Greensboro, now The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, in 1949. She began her teaching career at Burlington High School before coming to Mount Airy High School and North Surry High School. Her interests in later years were in the different historical groups in Mount Airy and Surry County, serving as a docent at The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for many years. Lib also loved her church family at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy and held several positions over the years. She loved the fellowship of her garden club. She and Ronald enjoyed annual trips to Chapel Hill for football weekends with friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Ronald and Lib were proud of their children who survive, Mary Lindsay Boyles (Susan) of Mount Airy and Wayne Ronald Boyles, III (Stephanie) of Pinehurst. Also surviving are her stepbrother, Robert Sherrill (Brenda) of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Boyles was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Peggy Trollinger; her stepsister and her husband, Peggy Ann and Edwin Manchester; and her stepmother, Florrie Sherrill Trollinger. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Skyline Memory Gardens, with Dr. Roger B. Gilbert officiating. The family welcomes friends to the home of Mary Lindsay Boyles at 300 Howard Street, Mount Airy. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Ridgecrest Retirement Community and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Home Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415-4608; The Boyles-Trollinger Scholarship Fund, Surry Community College Foundation, 630 South Main Street, Dobson, NC 27017; or The Shepherd's House, P.O. Box 1722, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Skyline Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
