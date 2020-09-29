LAURINBURG — Mary Frances Richardson Monroe passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry Eathel Richardson and Mary Pearl Heustess Richardson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Malloy Monroe, Sr.; a daughter, Grace Monroe Gibson; and a grandson, David Nicholas Gibson.

She is survived by her children: Mary Monroe Baer-Benate (Chris), David Malloy Monroe (Mary), Henrietta Monroe Edge (Mike), Eva Monroe Ruth (David), Charles Joseph Monroe (Pam); and a son-in-law, Mike Gibson, Sr. Her legacy includes her grandchildren: Clifton Smith, Katherine Smith Witt (Herb), Elizabeth Monroe (Jonathan), Frances Monroe, Emily Dunn Aycock (Gary), Keeley Dunn (April), Stessie Dunn Hinson (Shawn), Richard Dunn (Maria), Johnny Edge (Sarah), Michael Gibson, Christi Gibson Britt, Billy Gibson, Andrew Ruth (Claire), Mary Kate Humphrey (Jayson), Maggie Ruth Clifton (Timmy), Kaitlin Monroe Thorton (Brad), and Joseph Monroe; along with 27 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Jo Richardson Lau; her sister-in-law, Irene Monroe (Tom); and many nieces and nephews. The family is also especially grateful for her faithful caregiver, Alberta Belin.

Mary Frances was known for her kind and gentle ways. She always felt her gift was to feed others. Her home was the center of all family gatherings where she taught her grandchildren to make her specialty – macaroni and cheese. Her home was open to all. As delicious as her cooking was, it was the soul that she fed best; she made everyone feel as if they were her favorite. Her Christmas cookies were cherished by those who received them, especially her cutout cookies. Her garden was her haven, working for hours in her flower beds tending to her daylilies and her vegetables.

Mary Frances was a woman of deep faith and she led by example. She was an Elder Emeritus at Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church. Mary Frances will be remembered for her heart for others.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to: Camp Monroe, 24501 Camp Road, Laurel Hill, NC 28351, or to: Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, 15301 McFarland Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.