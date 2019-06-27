LAURINBURG —Mary "Sue" McLaurin Jones, 93, passed away on June 27, 2019 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Caledonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Rob Martin.

Born March 26, 1926 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Lauch Morrison and Mary Liles McLaurin. Sue was a 1947 graduate of Women's College in Greensboro. She taught school for several years before starting a family. Sue was the oldest living member of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. She was a lifetime member of Women of the Presbyterian Church, and also a member of CottonLand Garden Club as well as Clan MacLaren Society of North America. She was a volunteer docent at the John Blue House. She was also a longtime member of The Bookmark Club.

Sue is survived by her children, Marilyn Jones of Raleigh, Les Jones of Laurinburg, Mac Jones (Julie) of Pinehurst and Susan Jones Turner (Rob) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Carl Jones IV, Sara Beth Tindall (Wilson), Davis Jones, Patricia Jones, Virginia Kennington (Jonathan), Mary E. Leonard (Bryan) and Sally E. Ashburn (Zach); great grandchild, Patricia Tindall; sister, Jane McLaurin Stanley (Bill) of Asheville; sister-in-law, Ann Page of Charlotte; and a host of

nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Jones, Jr., and her sister, Sarah McLaurin Forde.

Memorials may be made to Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St., Laurinburg, NC28352.

