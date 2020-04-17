LAURINBURG — Mary "Molly" Travers, 85, passed away peacefully in Laurinburg on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Mary Travers was born on June 16, 1934 to Michael and Bridget Noone in Rossport, County Mayo, Ireland. She married James Travers on June 11,1960 in New York, NY. They were married for 55 years before his passing in 2015.

Molly, as she was known, emigrated to America in 1956 where she met her husband James (Jimmy) at an Irish Dance in New York City. She and Jimmy made their home in New York, Connecticut and North Carolina. They were blessed with four children: Michael (Gretchen) Travers, of Bakersville, NC, Maureen (Jimmy) Giannini, Anne (and the late Paul Bjork) Travers of Laurinburg, NC and James Travers of Charlotte, NC.

She was very proud of earning her United States citizenship in 1963. Molly also loved her home country of Ireland. Even when it was tough to make ends meet she found a way to bring her whole family there on vacation. Over the years these trips instilled a true love of the Irish culture to her children and later her grandchildren. She was known to sing a few Irish songs with her sister Annie while there. Molly was also an amazing cook, she was fearless in the kitchen and rarely used a recipe. Her delicious Irish soda bread was one of her favorites to make and was loved by anyone who tried it.

She is survived by her adoring children, Michael, Maureen, Anne and James, grandchildren, Michael Giannini, Christopher Giannini, Tara Bjork, Kiera Bjork and Kiely Bjork all of Laurinburg, NC, her sister, Annie Gannon of Rossport, County Mayo, Ireland and her brother, Martin Noone of Wokingham, England. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James, her parents, Michael and Bridget Noone, her sister, Peggy Doherty, her brother, Mikey Joe Noone and her son-in-law, Paul Bjork.

She will be buried along side her husband, James, in Rossport, County Mayo, Ireland at a later date.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.