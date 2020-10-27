Mary Williams

LAUREL HILL — Mary Shoemake Williams, 93, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Springfield Church of God Gymnasium, officiated by Pastor David Shoemake and Rev. Opie Swails. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Mrs. Williams will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service in the Gymnasium. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be livestreamed on the Springfield Church of God Facebook page.

Born July 15, 1927 in Marlboro County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Elsie Mishoe Williams. She grew up playing the piano, loved singing with her sisters, which led her to singing on a radio station. She was also a long-time member of Springfield Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Weldon Edward Williams of the home; her sons, Donald Shoemake (Nancy) of Laurinburg, Danny Shoemake of Laurinburg, Pastor David Shoemake (Debbie) of Laurel Hill and Derrick Shoemake (Kim) of Elizabethtown, KY; stepdaughters, Darlene Williams of Laurinburg, Myrtle Ann Oxendine (Thurman) of Laurinburg,

and Phyllis Bristow of Laurinburg; sixteen grandchildren; and forty-six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Shoemake, and her stepson, Terry James Williams.

Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

