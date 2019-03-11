COLUMBIA — Mathew Yates Clifton, 64, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Known to all as Yates, he was born on October 10, 1954 to Carl and Amanda Clifton. Yates was a kind man and friend to all he met. He embodied Micah 6:8 "He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, and to love kindness and mercy, and to humble yourself and walk humbly with your God?"

Yates loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He adored his family and is survived by his loving wife, Susan Fisher Clifton. They were married 26 years.

He leaves behind his daughter, Aaryn Elizabeth McKenzie, and her husband, Samuel "Mackie" McKenzie. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Mavin, Micah, Macoy, and Ella Rose McKenzie. He also leaves his beloved nephew, Evan Phillips, and his niece, Caroline Phillips.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bryan Funeral Service in Columbia, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to at 930A Wellness Drive, Greenville NC, 27834

