ROLESVILLE — Meredith Suggs, 71, of Rolesville, North Carolina, passed Thursday, August 22, 2019 from complications due to leukemia.

Meredith was born to HB Todd and Esther Ward Todd on February 14, 1948 in Whiteville, North Carolina. She is survived by her father HB Todd, her brother Terry Todd (Sandy Todd), and her sister Sonja Norris.

Meredith graduated from Williams Township High School in 1966 and received a degree from St. Andrews College in 1998. Meredith was a beloved teacher until she retired in 2008. She lived a life of service dedicated to helping children and was honored as Teacher of the Year.

Meredith is survived by four children: Michael Elroy Suggs (Carrie Ann Suggs), Delston Sean Suggs, Andrea Maria Suggs Eckhardt, and Marisa Faye Suggs Johnson (Myles Sanford Johnson).

She is also survived by seven beautiful grandchildren: Carlie Savannah Suggs, Madison Kendle Suggs, Corbin Sean Suggs, Christopher John Eckhardt II, Georgia Merann Eckhardt, Natalie Myles Johnson, and Liam Michael Johnson.

A visitation and memorial service in her honor will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City, North Carolina. The visitation will start at 11:00am, followed by a memorial service at 12:00.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to donate to in Meredith's name.

A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.

A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.