LAURINBURG — Meriam Gardner Raynor, 68, of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, after a long illness.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Meriam is survived by her sons, Michael Oliver and wife, Laurie of Nashville, James Oliver and wife, Michelle of Nashville and Eric Oliver and Jessica Warner of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Braxton, Bowie, Katie Grace, Austin, Mason, Landon, Laura Grace, Cheyenne, Wesley and Marcus; father of her children, Roy Oliver of Nashville; sisters, Marie Martin of Fayetteville and Pat Benton of Garland; brother, James Raynor and wife, Margie of Dunn and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Asber and Iula Baker Raynor; sisters, Doris Hardin and Faye Packer and her brothers, Nelson Raynor, Junior Raynor, David Raynor and Gene Raynor.

