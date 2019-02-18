LAURINBURG — Michael "Mike" Dennis Manuel, 64, of Laurinburg, NC passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Scottish Pines Nursing Facility.

He was born August 5, 1954 in Effingham, IL to the late Gerald E. and Carol M. Manuel. His father was an engineer for Rea Magnet Wire and was transferred to Laurinburg in 1964 when Mike was just 10. Mike was a long-time employee of Eaton Corporation until Eaton moved their operations and closed the plant in Laurinburg. He was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church and a good Christian man who loved his family. He had been very ill for the last 14 years of his adult life, especially the last year which he spent in the care of Scottish Pines Nursing Facility and Hospice.

Survivors include his wife Jenny, his ex-wife Paula Locklear Manuel and their 3 children an 1 step child, Kenneth Locklear, Christopher Manuel, Robert Manuel, and Brian Manuel. He has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mike is also survived by his two sisters, Cindy Manuel Beagle and Kristie Manuel, many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Cleone Manuel and his maternal grandparents, Orville and Mildred Mayhood. He is the nephew of Gene and Jeannie Mayhood and Robert and Gwen Mann of Effingham, IL. He has numerous cousins and family in the Effingham, IL area.

He was also preceded in death by his second wife Nancy.