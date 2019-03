LAUREL HILL — Mildred Vashiti Bell, 90 of Laurel Hill died March 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel in Laurinburg, NC.

Survivors include: One son, Sulyaman Waysalaam of Laurinburg, NC; Daughters, Alice F. Bell of Maxton, NC, Gail Allen of Laurinburg, NC, Angelia Pinkston of Columbia, SC and Kimberly Cornelius of Columbia, SC. Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements