Mitchell Frank Goude, age 66 of Laurinburg, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Bill Lovett and Pastor Jerry Wilkes. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A private interment will be at a later date.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.