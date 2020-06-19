LAURINBURG — Nancy Elizabeth Pierson, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Morrison Manor, surrounded by her family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Cartrette, and sermon led by James Earl Poole II. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Wagram. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance for visitation will be monitored and seating will be limited for the service. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born October 4, 1944 in Scotland County, she was the daughter of the late William T. White and Nolia G. Fields. She worked as a hairdresser for many years. She was known for her love for flowers, gardening skills, and amazing home cooked meals. Above all she devoted her life to her family. She always believed in her family, and held them close to her

heart. Nancy had a personality you would never forget, she was humorous, she was sassy, and she always shared her unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nolia Grace, her husband of 14 years Cecil B. Pierson Jr, sister Peggy Fore, brother William "Buddy" White, her son Thomas Garrett Clark, and daughter Laura Louise Jacobs. Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memories, Wendy Dunn (Barry) of Laurel Hill, Nelson Clark (Amanda) of Bennettsville, S.C., and Gene Clark (Margie) of Laurinburg; sister, Louise Jackson; and son in law Ron Jacobs of Rockfish, NC, fifteen grandchildren, Blake, Matt, Cari, TJ, Heather, Tyler, Candace, Cameron, Courtney, Kassidy, Dalton, Cole, Dustin, Jamie, Lavon, and twenty-one great grandchildren; two additional great grandchildren to come.

Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, N.C. 28353.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com