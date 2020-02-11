OAK ISLAND — Nancy Sue Davis, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at New Hanover Regional

Medical Center.

A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel in Laurinburg, officiated by Rev. Elaine Treece. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Born January 27, 1948 in Marlboro County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah Hearn Durham. She was a school teacher and retired with over 40 years of service in the education system. She loved her family dearly.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Clyde A. Davis, Jr. of the home; son, Lee Davis (Susie) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Preston Schenck (Lindsey Fowler), Jackson Davis, Hallie Davis and Peyton Davis; sister-in-law, Delaine Durham of Kernersville; and nephew, Joey B. Durham, Jr. of Kernersville. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Joey B. Durham.

Memorials may be made to Scotland County Humane Society, 1401 W. Blvd, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

