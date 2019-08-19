LAUREL HILL — Neal Snead, age 91 of Laurel Hill passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. Harry Clark, Rev. Rick Brewer and Rev. Jerry Springs. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery.

Neal was born May 25, 1928 in Scotland County, a son of the late Warner H. and Mary Belle Seals Snead. He retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation after more than 30 years of service.

He enjoyed his old cars, gardening, and working on lawn mowers. He also enjoyed helping Jim and Sue with their landscaping business. Neal attended the Wagram Church of God and loved spending time with family, friends and his companion kitty, Fluffy.

In addition to his parents, Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Fowler Snead. Neal is survived by his daughters, Sue Butler (Jim) and Heather Oxendine (Jonathan), both of Laurinburg; granddaughters, Sharon Butler and Halona Oxendine both of Laurinburg; special friend, Gertrude Cummings of Laurel Hill; her daughters, Geraldine Robinson (Donnie) and their family of Hamlet, and Danielle Walters (Greg) and their family of Laurinburg.

The family requests that memorials donations be given in Neal's memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.