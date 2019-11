LAURINBURG — Neil A. Hunt Jr. 55, of Laurinburg, departed this life Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel, Laurinburg. Burial will follow in the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery.

Viewing and visitation 5:00 to 6:00 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.