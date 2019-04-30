ROCKINGHAM — Nellie Grace Martin McGee York, 84 of Rockingham, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

Nell was born May 24, 1934 in Scotland County, NC , a daughter of the late Ferd and Mary Holder Martin. She retired as a Bookkeeper/Secretary for Scotland Oil Company and was a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and loved serving in the church until the time of her illness. Nell will be remembered for her kindness and cooking. Her greatest joy was preparing dishes for a friend or neighbor in need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, James "Wilton" McGee, her husband of 33 years, Daniel E. York and brothers, George and Albert Martin.

Surviving are her children, Donna Faucette (Mike) of Manning, SC, Darla Russell (Jerry) of Little River, SC, Judy Waldron (Dewey) of St. Cloud, FL, Mary Beth Jones of Rockingham, Pat McGee of Ellerbe and Steve McGee of Ellerbe; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Mary Elizabeth Porter of Asheville; numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, and her very dear friends, Charles and Kathleen Simmons of Robbins, NC.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Tim Hawks officiating. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg. The family will see friends from 12:45 – 1:45 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Our Daily Bread Food Ministry, 108 S. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net