FAYETTEVILLE — Nena Renae Mollison, 49, of Fayetteville departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2020. Memorial service will be 3:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Sevice LLC.

Otelia M. Massenburg, 83, of Fayetteville, North Carolina departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born the daughter of the late Phillip and Margie Ree Taylor Massenburg in Sussex County. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church in Stoney Creek, Virginia. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

