FAYETTEVILLE — Nicole McPhatter Fairley passed away Friday November 29.

Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Saturday December 7 at Bright-Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg. Burial with Military Rites will be held at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Tony Fairley of Raeford, one son Rapheal Fairley and one daughter Jasmine Fairley both of Raeford. Her parents Virginia McPhatter (Ardis) Wilkerson of Maxton Two brothers Clarence(Lisa) McPhatter of Laurinburg, Areian (Candice) McPhatter of Charlotte, two sisters Wanda Malloy and Shelia ( Al) Adams both of Laurinburg. Aunt Audrey Bridges and Uncle Fred (Catherine)Malloy both of Laurinburg. Host of nieces and nephews.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.