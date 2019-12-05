Nicole McPhatter Fairley

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Fairley and Malloy families.. "
    - Jacquie Hasty-Carrion
Service Information
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC
28351
(910)-462-2345
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAYETTEVILLE — Nicole McPhatter Fairley passed away Friday November 29.

Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Saturday December 7 at Bright-Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg. Burial with Military Rites will be held at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Tony Fairley of Raeford, one son Rapheal Fairley and one daughter Jasmine Fairley both of Raeford. Her parents Virginia McPhatter (Ardis) Wilkerson of Maxton Two brothers Clarence(Lisa) McPhatter of Laurinburg, Areian (Candice) McPhatter of Charlotte, two sisters Wanda Malloy and Shelia ( Al) Adams both of Laurinburg. Aunt Audrey Bridges and Uncle Fred (Catherine)Malloy both of Laurinburg. Host of nieces and nephews.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.