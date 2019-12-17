LAURINBURG — Norma V. Johnston, 100 years old of Laurinburg, NC formally of Fairless Hills, PA passed to her heavenly home on December 16, 2019.

Mrs. Johnston was born on November 23, 1919 to James and Florence Smith in Gary, Indiana and married Lorne Johnston April 12, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lorne Johnston, her daughter Dr. Patricia Johnston and her brother Arthur Smith. Surviving to honor her memory are her son James Johnston (Diana) of Laurinburg, NC, granddaughter Sharon Johnson (Branden) of Snellville, GA, grandsons Lucas Johnston of Brunswick, GA and Maitland Johnston of Milwaukee, WI.

Norma and Lorne were original residents in the then new Fairless Hills community. She became very involved in the new community with being a charter member of the Fairless Hills Women's Club. The ladies worked on bringing unity to this new community with families coming from different areas of PA and the United States. Norma was very involved with the PTAs for her son and daughter at Oxford Valley Elementary School in the Pennsbury School District. Norma remained a member of First United Church of Fairless Hills. Norma took up oil painting later in life and excelled at it.

After 57 years living in Fairless Hills in 2009, Norma moved to Laurinburg, NC to be with her son James and daughter-in-law Diana Johnston. She claimed the reason for her long life was eating dark chocolate and having a cookie with lunch. Reading the daily newspaper was part of her daily routine.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday morning, December 21st from 9 am to 11 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Norma's memory be sent to First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills, 840 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 or Hospice of Scotland County, 60 Lauchwood Dr., Laurinburg, NC 28352.