WINSTON-SALEM — Patricia Ann Rizk, 83, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Tuesday, March 10th , 2020.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park.

Born January 2 nd , 1937 in Laurinburg, NC, she was the daughter of the late George Rizk and Victoria Rizk. Raised in Laurinburg, NC, she graduated from Laurinburg High School and then attended Trinity College in Washington DC, majoring in Physics. She settled in the DC area and was employed by Montgomery School System as a math teacher. With her playful and caring nature and sharp intellect, she won an award for Best Teacher in Montgomery County. Her affinity and talent for math led her to pursue a masters in math. She soon became enrolled in Penn State's Graduate Program and was awarded her Masters in Math in 1966. Wanting a new challenge, she became one of the first women to be hired as a federal computer programmer in the 1960's. She worked for the General Services Department until she retired in 1996. Pat was always active in the Catholic Church and loved helping people. In addition, her culinary talents were thoroughly enjoyed at family gatherings. She was a nurturing figure to her whole family and especially her nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her infectious fun spirit yet tenacious attitude that enabled her to not only survive several brain tumor operations, but still have an amazing positive spirit. In 2009 she moved to Winston Salem NC to be closer to her family and to reside at Brookridge Assisted Living in NC. She adored her loving caregivers there and was very close to them.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Vicky Chamoun of Boston MA; Peter Brennan of Boston MA; Charles Brennan of Boston MA; Sam Rizk Jr of Laurinburg, Cathy Griner of Charlotte, Jack Rizk of Lexington NC; and Jim Rizk of Austin Texas. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

