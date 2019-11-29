MARLBORO COUNTY, South Carolina — Patricia Elaine Santell, 68, passed away November 26, 2019. She was born January 21,1951 in Marlboro county, SC to Wilson and Flossie (Butler) Lee.

She is survived by two daughters, Katie Taylor of Raeford, NC and Michelle Watson of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Loun Taylor and John Taylor both of Fayetteville, NC; two brothers, Tommy Lee of Hamlet, NC and Jimmy Lee of Marson, NC; three sisters, Linda Barfield of McColl, SC, Katie Lee of Wendell, NC and Flossie Elizabeth Lee Lawrence of Maggie Valley, NC; and four grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.