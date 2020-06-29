LAUREL HILL — Patricia Lynn Barnes Bartell, age 55 of Laurel Hill passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Richard Boles
Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Laurinburg Memorial Park. Viewing will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.