LAURINBURG — Patricia Sellers Paolozzi, age 77 of Laurinburg passed away, Monday, February 25, 2019.

Patricia was born July 26, 1941 in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Wagner Sellers and Letha Sweatt Sellers. She retired after many years of service in hotel management. She enjoyed watching sports and traveling to the beach.

Recently she was able to celebrate the birth of her first great grandchild, Samuel Elliott. Patricia loved her family and spending time with them was her greatest joy. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Gary Scarboro and brother, Ronnie Weatherford.

She leaves behind her son, Samuel Michael Paolozzi (Mary) of Lakeland, FL; brothers, Kenny Norris (Debbie) of Laurel Hill, Tommy Weatherford, Johnny Weatherford (Barbara), all of Rockingham; grandchildren, Christopher Paolozzi of the home, Ashley Paolozzi (Dean Elliott) of Youngsville and great grandson, Samuel Elliott; nieces, Stephanie Berry (Chad), Gabrielle Torres (Ernest), Lori Brigman (James), Kim Wheaton Bauer, Sandy Oxendine (Jonathan); nephews, Brandon Norris, Matt Weatherford (Christina), Josh Taylor (Mandy), Brian Shepard (Brook); special friend, Johanna Hefner along with many friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the special care given to her by Christopher Paolozzi and Sandy Oxendine.

At Patricia's request, a private family service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.