WILMINGTON — Patrick "Pat" Alton Cooper, age 54 of Wilmington, formerly of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Pat, only son of Harvey Cooper and Sharon Chavis Brigman, was born January 14, 1965 in Scotland County. For fifteen years, he formerly served as the communications dispatcher for the City of Laurinburg Police Department. Many of his hobbies included fishing, playing bass guitar and golfing. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Pat is survived by his wife, Melissa Jackson Cooper of the home; father, Harvey Cooper of Pembroke and mother, Sharon Chavis Brigman of Laurinburg; sister, Rachel Brooks (Jonathan) of Pembroke; his father and mother- in-law, Ken and Cindy Jackson of Laurinburg, along with a host of family and friends.

A Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Pastor Don Malpass. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Sunday at the funeral home. A private interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC.