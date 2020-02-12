Patty Owens Jacobs, age 77 of Laurel Hill passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Leland Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Little Rock, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Patty, daughter of the late William I. Owens and Mary Elizabeth Locklear Owens, was born November 12, 1942 in Dillon County, SC. She was the wife of the late Millard Laverne "Buddy" Jacobs who preceded her in death in 2007. In the 1980's, she and Buddy enjoyed their time as owners of the "Twilight Zone" in McColl. She retired after many years of service from Rexam Plastic Company and was a member of Leland Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Patty loved the outdoors where she enjoyed yard work, gardening, raising bees, chickens, and canning jelly. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her children, son, Terry Jacobs and daughter, Edna Carroll Chavis; brothers, Horace Owens, Johnny Owens, James Michael Owens, Jimmy Owens; sisters, Tina Owens Oxendine and Diane Crabtree.

Patty leaves behind, her sons, Roy Mitchell Owens of Laurinburg, Millard Jacobs, Jr. (Phyllis Hicks) of Laurel Hill, Alex Christopher Jacobs (Adam Smith) of Fayetteville; daughter, Daphne Westbay (Vic) of McColl, SC; adopted children, Melanie Owens of Hamer, SC, Chasity Owens of McColl, SC; brothers, Harvey Owens (Marcia) of Morehead City, Alphonso Owens (Lucille) of Hamer, SC, Levi Owens (Casandra) of Blenheim, SC; sisters, Elizabeth Moore of Rowland, Dola Mae Roberts (Jim) of Blenheim, SC, Linda Hunt (Charles) of Little Rock, SC, Mary Ellen Owens of Hamer, SC, Blondell Deal (James) of Maxton; grandchildren, Derick Herrington, Stacey Plato, Jonathan Graham, Ashley Pitchford, Ariel Jacobs, Aurora Jacobs, Millard Jacobs, III, Christina Craven and seven great grandchildren; her many nieces, nephews and host of loving family and friends.

A time of visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.