LAUREL HILL — Patty Owens Jacobs, age 77 of Laurel Hill passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Leland Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Little Rock, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A time of visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.