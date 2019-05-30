LAURINBURG — Paula Locklear Scott, 53, of 16221 Barnes Bridge Road, Laurinburg, NC was born August 8, 1966 and departed this life on May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr.Willie and Dora Locklear and her brother, Ricky Locklear.

A funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at East Laurinburg Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Tyson and Rev. Woody Byrd. Burial will follow at Laurinburg Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Paula was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many and loved by all who knew her. She loved working in her yard with her flowers, collecting antiques, going to the beach and spending time with her grandson and family.

Paula was blessed with a large wonderful family who loved her dearly. She is survived by her husband Brent Scott of 32 years; one son, Taylor Scott of the home and daughter-in-law Sequoyah Locklear who had a very special place in her heart; grandson, Kanen Scott; five brothers, Billie Locklear of Pembroke, Marvin Locklear (Cameliana) of Red Springs, Gerald Locklear (Regina) of Laurinburg, Larry Locklear (Linda Pearl) of Sanford, and Earl Locklear (Denise) of Wagram; six sisters, Betty Hammonds (Donald) of Wagram, Dora Lee Smith (Kenneth) of Hamlet, Linda Brewer of Greensboro, Pearl Locklear of Seven Lakes, Rhonda Paul (Cecil) of Gibson, and LaDora Cooke (Jeffrey) of Laurinburg, who also was her caregiver and her "special friend"; sister-in-law, Iola Locklear of Wagram; a special sister-in-law, Sharon Scott who she also called her "special friend" that she enjoyed shopping and spending time with.

Sharon also helped care for her and Brent during their health issues. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Timmy Scott (Lisa) of Laurel Hill and a large host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium, PO Box 187, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com