Pecolia M. McKoy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pecolia M. McKoy.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHARLOTTE — Mrs. Pecolia M. McKoy, 77 of Mint Hill, North Carolina, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Health, Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to the L.C. Riddick Scholarship Fund in Pecolia McKoy's name c/o Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 7237 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28214. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216 is in charge of arrangements
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.