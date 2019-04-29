CHARLOTTE — Mrs. Pecolia M. McKoy, 77 of Mint Hill, North Carolina, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Health, Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to the L.C. Riddick Scholarship Fund in Pecolia McKoy's name c/o Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 7237 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28214. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216 is in charge of arrangements