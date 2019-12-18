LAURINBURG — Peggy Amelia Strickland, 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. Brent Davis. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

Born December 19, 1940 in Hoke County, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Ida Lancaster Godwin. She was a lifetime member of East Laurinburg Church of God.

She is survived by her sons, Pete Hulon (Jenny) of Little River, SC, Jeffrey Hulon (Gail) and Willie Hulon all of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Candace Wright, Jill Butler, Kyle Hulon, Ethan Hulon; great grandson's, Micah Oxendine and Wyatt Evan Butler; sister, Renee Snipes of Laurinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Services and Crematorium is serving the family.

