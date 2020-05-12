LAURINBURG — Peggy Jean Currie Goodwin, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Morrison Manor. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Blair Beaver. Born April 25, 1940 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Halbert Shaw and Emma Lee Langley Currie. She retired from Pilkington as a Quality Control Inspector. She was a member of Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, where she maintained the position of Moderator of the Presbyterian Women. She was also the first female Deacon at Middleton Heights Presbyterian Church. Peggy was a volunteer at the Church Community Center. She loved gardening, collecting antiques and loved her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memories, are her children, Billy Shaw Perkins, Jr. of Laurel Hill, Alton "Buck"Floyd Perkins of Rockingham, and Kimberly Perkins Beaver (Blair) of Bay Minette, AL; her siblings, Virginia Bates (Don), Halbert "Butch" Shaw Currie (Linda), and Shirley Leach (Don), all of Laurinburg, and Nancy Currie of Laurel Hill; her grandchildren, Nicholas Perkins, Hannah Beaver, Noah Beaver, and Madison Beaver. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 12 to May 13, 2020.