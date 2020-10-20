GREENVILLE, SC — Peggy Ormsby Trollinger, age 87, of Greenville, SC passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, SC. The daughter of the late Robert Leon and Lula Ormsby, Peggy grew up in Laurinburg, NC with her parents and siblings, Leon, Doris, Hazel, Dale, and Ted. She graduated from Laurinburg High in 1951 and Woman's College, which is now the University of North Carolina Greensboro, in 1955.

Peggy was married to the late William Blanchard Trollinger for 61 years. She and Bill had three children, William Blanchard Jr., Jean Lindsay, and Mark Ormsby. After her children were grown, she began a 20-year career in banking, retiring from Lexington State Bank in 1998. Peggy was active in her church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and holding various positions. She loved entertaining family and friends, knitting, needlepoint, and reading, and will be remembered for her infectious laughter. Peggy was the epitome of a Christian and a very kind and loving person.

She is survived by her brother, Ted Ormsby; her three children, Blan Trollinger (Julie) of Murfreesboro, TN, Jean Harding (Earle) of Greenville, SC, and Mark Trollinger (Kristin) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Lasater (Judd), Mollie Ann Terveer (Tyler), Maggie Trollinger, Tallon Harding (Keenan Miller), David Harding (Christan), Evans Harding (Kelly),

Audrey and Emma Trollinger; great grandchildren, Caroline Lasater, Anne Lovett Lasater, and Will Lasater, Madeline Terveer, Fitz Miller, Luke and Rylan Harding, and Max Harding.

A special thanks to caregivers of Rolling Green and Hands Thru Us, for their devotion and love for Peggy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Laurinburg, NC at Hillside Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering.

Memorials may be sent to The Shepherds House, 227 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or the First United Methodist Church, 310 South Main St., Lexington, NC 27292.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.